Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shoulder Rehabilitation Q&R (Timestamps Below)
channel image
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
60 Subscribers
56 views
Published 21 hours ago

00:00:14 - If you have a bad liver, can it affect your right shoulder?

00:01:40 - I have a mold illness & shoulder adjustment is not holding. I have not been able to do chest pulls either because my left chest muscle hurts and is bigger than the one on the right from tensing up.

00:04:11 - I have clients that had fusion surgery… As you know the movement that is not happening within those fused joints is going to be exported to another place, usually above and below those fused, and can get hypermobile. What are your suggestions?

00:07:17 - My friend in her late sixties fell and broke her rotator cuff ligaments. She went for rehab, but the arm only lifts halfway and not more. She was told that only surgery could connect those ligaments and that they wouldn’t grow together on their own. She doesn’t want a surgery. Any thoughts?

00:09:56 - What about using a red therapy lamp for the shoulder pain?


Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1


Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/

Dr. B’s Website

https://drjohnbergman.com/


TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.bergmandc

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/drjohnbergman/


Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-john-bergman-d-c/id1698300636

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JxL2dglseqZVGnEhBKLwB

Blog Talk Radio

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/askdrjohnbergman



HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


Call: (1) 714-962-5891


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


Toll-Free: 1 (877) 207-0824

From the US: (619) 365 9003

From MX: (664) 686 1158


[email protected]

https://www.holisticcare.com/chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]

Keywords
painjointsarthritisshoulderjointarmrehab

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket