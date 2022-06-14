THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [3 of 3] Tuesday 6/14/22 • SOPHIE CORCORAN, News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

FIND OUT WHY AMERICA IS FACING AN ECONOMIC CATASTROPHE, AND THE AGENDA BEHIND ITAs expected, stocks are getting battered after interest rates were raised from years of artificially low rates

Tune in as we reveal the hidden agenda behind the controlled demolition of the economy

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