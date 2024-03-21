Rabbi Shmuley Calls Candace Owens a "Despicable Antisemite" |



Anti-Semitism - Its A Trick : We Always Use It:

The Former Israeli Minister Shulamit Aloni talks openly on the holocaust, anti-Semitism and the inability for Israelis to accept criticism without resorting to false accusations of being a anti-Semite.

