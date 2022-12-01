The Value Of Fellowship And Truth

What value do we put on knowing the truth? Do we treat it as a precious treasure to be sought after and kept safe? What about fellowship? Are we meeting to just meet our own needs? In a world of spiritual darkness and void of true fellowship, how important is the Church gathering? We must take these divine encounters as the rare and important treasures they are. In a world of “take it or leave it”, we must avoid the “fast food” mentality of our Church gatherings. There is too much at play not to take one of life’s greatest blessings serious. Every week, a fresh blessing of truth and love in the body is poured out from the throne of Heaven. How sad would it be to fail to receive the best God has in store for us, by not prioritizing the divine mandate to forsake the assembling of the faithful followers of Jesus our Christ? - Lance McClintock #Truth #Fellowship #Church Download All podcasts will be released @ 5 a.m. on Fridays! https://christiansoulprepperpodcast.buzzsprout.com/ Thank You! Brother Lance😊 (Lance McClintock)

