4THDAY FIRST 3HRS LEIGH VALENTINE, STELLA IMMANUEL, RC

About Leigh Valentine

Leigh Valentine was raised in St Louis, Missouri in a household that uniquely prepared her for inevitable success in the health and beauty industry. Her father, Dr. Robert Middleton, was a well-known medical doctor and surgeon in the area. Her mother, Mrs. Mary Middleton led the nation in sales for Stanley Home Products and appeared in Life Magazine as an entrepreneur. Her childhood instilled in her both a desire to affect people’s health and well-being, along with the business savvy to make her ventures successful. Driven by her focus on both fashion and beauty, Ms. Valentine attended the University of Tampa and Florida State University. She was crowned Miss Tallahassee and after graduation, went on to become Miss Missouri USA. Leigh earned a double major in Business Administration and Fashion Merchandising. After a near-death experience from a car accident left her hospitalized for months fighting for her life, Ms. Valentine found a renewed purpose in helping others and achieving her personal goals. Through faith, surgery, and several miracles, she made a complete recovery despite being told by her doctors that she would never walk normally again. She went on to build a successful modeling career, becoming a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SGA) and starring in several national television commercials. Throughout her success, she never lost sight of her goal. That goal was to start a company founded on helping other women boost their self-confidence by reaching their health and beauty potential.

https://www.valentinespa.com/

Stella Immanuel Physician, Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur, Deliverance Minister, God's battle axe and weapon of war

Stella says: As a woman of science and the spirit this site displays the different aspects of Dr. Immanuel. Some of you know me as one of American frontline doctors advocating for early treatment of covid19, others as a pastor and deliverance minister, some as a writer and businesswoman others as a mentor. Whatever part I’ve been privileged by God to play in your life.......Fire Power Deliverance Ministries. Our Goal is to provide you with tools and resources to break free from the devils works and stay free. Pray until your situation changes. You will win in Jesus name.

https://www.facebook.com/drstella.gwp

https://drstellamd.com/?fbclid=IwAR0UfcfipEby851iNyhIm72AAry2hwPQO-GvGoNdj4y4KQWwSyCQSKD5I8I

https://firepowerministry.org/?fbclid=IwAR2TyOdf559usza3tGEfga6kmnzsV3Zlid-qa3UTd4trUuRDiD5L5mfceJI

Resistance Chicks teach the miraculous beginning of the Pilgrims who were the seed of God. Planted to grow into a tree of righteousness. All 50 States spread the gospel of Jesus Christ.