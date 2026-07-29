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SPIRITUAL WEAPONS OF WARFARE | 7-29-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2717


Show Notes:


Galatians 1: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Galatians%201&version=KJV

LAN Events: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/calendar/

Drowning kid rescued: https://www.threads.com/@singledoutloud/post/DbUccxoEaVm/media

The Attack Upon the Biblical Family: https://www.drjamesdobson.org/blogs/7-threats-in-our-times-7-the-attack-upon-the-biblical-family/

Spirit of the Pioneer trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_MTRGx4sgA

Spiritual weapons of warfare search: https://www.bing.com/search?q=what+are+the+spiritual+weapons+of+warfare&FORM=QSRE9

The Only Spiritual Warfare Prayers That Actually Work: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZdUxrF-r2ak

Psalm 23: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%2023&version=KJV


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

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truthpass the saltcoach dave live
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