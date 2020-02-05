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China coronavirus goes viral: What's true and what's fake? | DW News
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60 views • February 05, 2020
A transmission in Germany may be the first person-to-person infection of coronavirus outside Asia. Officials say a man contracted the virus from a Chinese colleague at a conference. Other confirmed cases of the viral outbreak in Europe have so far involved patients who had recently been to China. Other than Germany, more than a dozen countries have confirmed cases of the virus. In China, the death toll has jumped to 100, with more than 45-hundred cases confirmed. Scientific studies suggest each infected person passes the virus on to two or three other people, on average. Entire cities are already under quarantine, and now the government has asked people to delay foreign travel. For millions, worrying and waiting are the new normal. Spreading almost as rapidly as the coronavirus itself are false information and conspiracy theories about it. So what's true and what's fake?
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For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewell...
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Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deuts...
#Coronavirus #WuhanCoronavirus #ChinaCoronavirus
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