WAR ROOM [FULL] Wednesday 11/29/23 • Globalists Attempt to Hijack AI Systems to Use Against The American People

GLOBALISTS ATTEMPT TO HIJACK AI SYSTEMS TO USE AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE AS GREAT AWAKENING HEATS UP
We'll also break down the establishment's crackdown on free speech in the wake of migrant crimes in Europe, new documents exposing the massive scope of the Censorship Industrial Complex, and much more -- tune in!
• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.