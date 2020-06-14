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Overcoming Demonic Forces [Dharma Nation]
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9 views • June 14, 2020
This is useful information for everyone, regardless of religious/spiritual persuasion.
In this video, Sri Pravartaka explains the nature of demonic human individuals from a Vedic/Dharmic viewpoint.
The video begins with a small mantra, so skip forward about 1min if it vexes you.
Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
In this video, Sri Pravartaka explains the nature of demonic human individuals from a Vedic/Dharmic viewpoint.
The video begins with a small mantra, so skip forward about 1min if it vexes you.
Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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