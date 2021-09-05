Stølęn Drë@m$

Scratch the surface

Not what it seems

They stole our love

They stole our breath

Stolen dreams

Forced Isolation Lockstep

inside but noone’s home

Empty vessels lost at sea

Drowning insanity

Logic lost turned upside down

All reason gone turned inside out

No smiles, no joy nightmare unfolding.

Harvesting and human cloning

See a glimmer

See a sliver

Of light cascading

From the darkness.

See a glimmer

See a sliver of hope

A world where goodmen can walk free

Where are the voices

Submissive and proud

Where are the choices

Lost in the Pc crowd

Years of indoctrination

Psychotherapist wet dreams

Cold war tactics

They stole our love

They stole our breath

Stolen dreams

The future’s dim, no smiles in sight

They stole freewill and stole the spines

Cut off your legs and made you grateful

For the crutches and the wheelchairs

See a glimmer

See a sliver

Of light cascading

From the darkness.

See a glimmer

See a sliver of hope

A world where goodmen can walk free

Convinced you all to fear yourselves

A barcode just to prove your health

You’re on your knees begging for needle

Proves beyond a doubt you’re sheeple