Stølęn Drë@m$

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Stølęn Drë@m$
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0 view • September 05, 2021
Scratch the surface
Not what it seems
They stole our love
They stole our breath
Stolen dreams
Forced Isolation Lockstep
inside but noone’s home
Empty vessels lost at sea
Drowning insanity
Logic lost turned upside down
All reason gone turned inside out
No smiles, no joy nightmare unfolding.
Harvesting and human cloning
See a glimmer
See a sliver
Of light cascading
From the darkness.
See a glimmer
See a sliver of hope
A world where goodmen can walk free
Where are the voices
Submissive and proud
Where are the choices
Lost in the Pc crowd
Years of indoctrination
Psychotherapist wet dreams
Cold war tactics
They stole our love
They stole our breath
Stolen dreams
The future’s dim, no smiles in sight
They stole freewill and stole the spines
Cut off your legs and made you grateful
For the crutches and the wheelchairs
See a glimmer
See a sliver
Of light cascading
From the darkness.
See a glimmer
See a sliver of hope
A world where goodmen can walk free
Convinced you all to fear yourselves
A barcode just to prove your health
You’re on your knees begging for needle
Proves beyond a doubt you’re sheeple
Not what it seems
They stole our love
They stole our breath
Stolen dreams
Forced Isolation Lockstep
inside but noone’s home
Empty vessels lost at sea
Drowning insanity
Logic lost turned upside down
All reason gone turned inside out
No smiles, no joy nightmare unfolding.
Harvesting and human cloning
See a glimmer
See a sliver
Of light cascading
From the darkness.
See a glimmer
See a sliver of hope
A world where goodmen can walk free
Where are the voices
Submissive and proud
Where are the choices
Lost in the Pc crowd
Years of indoctrination
Psychotherapist wet dreams
Cold war tactics
They stole our love
They stole our breath
Stolen dreams
The future’s dim, no smiles in sight
They stole freewill and stole the spines
Cut off your legs and made you grateful
For the crutches and the wheelchairs
See a glimmer
See a sliver
Of light cascading
From the darkness.
See a glimmer
See a sliver of hope
A world where goodmen can walk free
Convinced you all to fear yourselves
A barcode just to prove your health
You’re on your knees begging for needle
Proves beyond a doubt you’re sheeple
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