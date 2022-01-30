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Biggest GOLD NUGGET Ever UNEARTHED from Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea
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70 views • January 30, 2022
Some facts about us and the island:
Based on local folklore, the island is pretty much just a big active volcano that last erupted some 370 years ago. This is a fact and verified based on historical records.
But what remains a folklore is the story that the volcano slew some molten gold on its main outlet, together with what they called, the hard glass, which is believed to be diamonds by the prospectors.
This same story is known throughout the island and possibly the whole country. but very few believe this, and the government seems to be hiding this to harvest the gold ores after they get rid of the rebels.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/N1yhFcAegLGD/
Based on local folklore, the island is pretty much just a big active volcano that last erupted some 370 years ago. This is a fact and verified based on historical records.
But what remains a folklore is the story that the volcano slew some molten gold on its main outlet, together with what they called, the hard glass, which is believed to be diamonds by the prospectors.
This same story is known throughout the island and possibly the whole country. but very few believe this, and the government seems to be hiding this to harvest the gold ores after they get rid of the rebels.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/N1yhFcAegLGD/
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