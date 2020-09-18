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The Feast of Trumpets 2020 - A Day of Judgement or A Day of Joy?
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26 views • September 18, 2020
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KJV Bible - http://www.scriptureandprophecy.com/kjv
The Apocrypha - http://www.scriptureandprophecy.com/apocrypha
The Septuagint - http://www.scriptureandprophecy.com/Greek
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Podcast - http://www.scriptureandprophecy.com/itunes
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Copyright 2019 © Ozbun Media LLC. 2014™ All rights reserved.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of criminal justice, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
http://www.copyright.gov/title17/92ch...
Please Support the mission - https://www.patreon.com/truthfed
Donate & Support - http://www.scriptureandprophecy.com/donate
Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/truthfed
Or Send Mail to:
Ozbun Media
PO Box 476
Eaton IN 47338
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Recommend Resources:
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
KJV Bible - http://www.scriptureandprophecy.com/kjv
The Apocrypha - http://www.scriptureandprophecy.com/apocrypha
The Septuagint - http://www.scriptureandprophecy.com/Greek
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Podcast - http://www.scriptureandprophecy.com/itunes
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Credits
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Copyright 2019 © Ozbun Media LLC. 2014™ All rights reserved.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of criminal justice, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
http://www.copyright.gov/title17/92ch...
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