© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leaked George Floyd BodyCam Footage PROVES Keith Ellison Should be the one in JaiL; NOT a Murder
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
268 views • February 28, 2021
The newly leaked body cam footage of George Floyd's arrest from the police POV, Clearly demonstrate that Keith Ellison overcharged the officer in question, Derek Chauvin, with second-degree murder. After seeing the footage, and he seen individual will not only recognize that there was no racism involved, thus completely gutting the narrative the Black Lives Matter and their Antifa allies were trying to promote, But that Minnesota district attorney, Keith Ellison, should be the one in jail for allowing the riots to happen based on this false premise.
1 of 2 bodycam video leaks. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QnLnR0XtLIM as promised.
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#GeorgeFloyd #riots #minneapolis
1 of 2 bodycam video leaks. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QnLnR0XtLIM as promised.
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#GeorgeFloyd #riots #minneapolis
Keywords
fake newsantifa2020 electionkeith ellisonminneapolisblack lives matterriotsblue lives mattergeorge floydminneapolis policebody cam footagegeorge floyd bodycamgeorge floyd leaked bodycambodycam footageamerica votesblm bsderek chauvin trialminneapolis police officerspolice under firedestruction of us citiesjail time for keith ellisonamerican traitiors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.