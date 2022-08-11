Glenn Beck Reacts to the Illegal FBI Raid of Trump's Mar-A-Lago: A ‘MASSIVE MOVE'

If you are NOT for the destruction of America, Glenn says, then you better pay attention to our federal government’s HUGE accumulation of power. The FBI raid on Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago late Monday was a ‘MASSIVE MOVE,’ with implications that stretch far beyond simple dislike for the former president. So what IS the far-left’s endgame? What are they hoping to accomplish, and will they stop at NOTHING to destroy President Trump? In this clip, Glenn reacts to the FBI raid and gives his thoughts on those questions plus more…

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