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The Strangeness of the Waukesha Christmas Car Rampage: Why CNN and CNBC Won't Show You These Comments
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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Police have said there were "some fatalities" after a car ploughed into a parade in Wisconsin.

Footage posted online shows a red sports utility vehicle (SUV) driving through a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha, west of Milwaukee, at around 16:40 local time (22:40 GMT).

Police chief Dan Thompson said it hit more than 20 people including children.

He confirmed people had died but said they would not give details until family members had been told.

Local resident Angelito Tenorio told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel newspaper he had just finished marching in the parade when the incident occurred.

"We saw an SUV... just put the pedal to the metal and just zooming full speed along the parade route. And then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are struck by the vehicle," he said.

#Waukesha #CNN #CNBC

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