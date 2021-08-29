House of Commons Memorializes Peter Snelson

43RD PARLIAMENT, 1ST SESSION

HANSARD • No. 029

Wednesday, March 11, 2020





STATEMENTS BY MEMBERS



Mr. Blaine Calkins (Red Deer – Lacombe, CPC):



"Mr. Speaker, I rise today to pay tribute and express our sincerest condolences on the passing of Pete Snelson, a champion for freedom and liberty, as well as a regional director for the Canadian Shooting Sports Association.



I had the honour of getting to know Pete through the CSSA. Pete was a veteran. He suffered with PTSD for over 30 years, and tirelessly fought for better treatment for our veterans who also suffer from the mental anguish that too often accompanies military service.



In his honour, the CSSA has created two scholarships that will be handed out to winners of the “Peter Snelson Memorial Essay Contest”. This is a fitting tribute to a man who dedicated his intelligence, creativity and energy to coming up with solutions to advance liberty and freedom.



I want to extend our sincerest condolences to his mother, Mariette, his sister, Kathryn, to members of the CSSA, and to all his friends and family.



Rest in Peace, Pete. You will be dearly missed