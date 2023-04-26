Ayuda Social - Episodio 11 "Una Lluvia de Bendición"

El Ministerio "Barriendo Los Altares" esta enfocado en servir y en ayudar a los pobres, a la viuda, al huérfano y a las personas mas necesitadas pero sobre todo es un ministerio que comparte el amor de Jesús. Esta vez nos fuimos al parque Enriquillo! Dios te bendiga!
"Lluvia de bendiciones para ti"
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/brucephillipmafer
