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Are You Sure The Old Testament Law Was Abolished?
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4 views • June 30, 2020
One of the greatest deceptions on the Earth that most have no idea they are being deceived. Come Check it out!
The Epistle of Ignatius to the Magnesians:
http://www.newadvent.org/fathers/0105.htm
https://www.orderofstignatius.org/files/Letters/Ignatius_to_Magnesians.pdf
The Epistle of Ignatius to the Magnesians:
http://www.newadvent.org/fathers/0105.htm
https://www.orderofstignatius.org/files/Letters/Ignatius_to_Magnesians.pdf
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