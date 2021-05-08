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Operation Mockingbird: The CIA and the Media
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214 views • May 08, 2021
Please visit: http://www.pacificaradioarchives.org/ - https://archive.org/details/@altviews... - For more on the CIA and the Media: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrY93... - This is a Pacifica Radio 'Open Journal' episode concerning reports of the CIA employing newsmen for information gathering and dissemination, including CIA director William Colby's testimony before the House on Intelligence Commission on utilizing foreign news agencies for planting false stories. Episode begins with Robert Krulwich's report, which includes a speech by journalist Stuart Loory on the three dozen reporters discovered on the CIA's payroll. Broadcast on KPFK in 1975.
The preservation of these tapes was funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and by listeners of Pacifica Radio in 2010. Preservation services provided by George Blood Audio and Video.
The preservation of these tapes was funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and by listeners of Pacifica Radio in 2010. Preservation services provided by George Blood Audio and Video.
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