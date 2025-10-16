BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Let's talk Hormones with Lucy Libido of Happy Hormone Lab - #hormones #menopause #weightloss
yayadiamond
yayadiamond
16 views • 1 day ago

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lucylibido

Join today: https://lucys-hormone-lab.myflodesk.com/hhlfall2025

Finally

A Hormone Balancing Program

that helps you to heal your hormones step by step with an expert.

Tracking, testing, solving and resolving so that you can feel like you again

because you deserve more than a band-aid

Imagine working with a practitioner that understands Hormone Imbalances and will work with you for longer than a 15 minute visit. The Happy Hormone Lab is a functional 6 week step by step hormone balancing program to help you understand your hormone type, identify your gaps, stop guessing, and start solving. All with Lucy at your side.

holistic nutritionhormone healthperimenopause supportmenopause symptomslibido interviewfemale hormone balancehappy hormone labweight gain menopauseemotional wellness womenbrain fog solutionnatural hormone therapylucy libidowomens health tipscortisol and insulindoctor dismissal stories
00:00Introducing Hormones

03:17Perimenopause Struggles

08:51Hormone Lab Solutions

14:52Natural Remedies

18:04Menopause & Weight

21:49Male vs Female

24:08Support & Community

31:12Final Thoughts

