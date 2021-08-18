Triage: A Term Worth Knowing in the Aftermath of COVID

Triage is a method of identifying and categorizing the level of injury in victims of mass casualty such that those whose wounds are life-threatening can be treated immediately, those whose wounds are serious can be treated quickly, those whose wounds are minor can be treated on a timely basis, and those whose wounds are incompatible with life can be eliminated from entering a system of care in which resources are limited and would be of no value to them. It is my belief that as a result of the mass casualties that are likely to occur following the widespread vaccination of U.S. citizens, and others around the world, the principles of triage will become paramount in the weeks and months ahead.