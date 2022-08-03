Resistance Chicks On BardsFM: The Covenant Event

Last week we were on Scott Kesterson's podcast, BardsFM, discussing God's hand in our country, history and our nation's future. We talked about what is coming down the line and how God is preparing us for it, including our upcoming event: The Covenant: Restoring the Ancient Paths, in Plymouth, MA, September 9-11th, 2022. The conversation was so powerful and God was moving so strong, later that night around 11:30 pm, Scott called us up and said, "I'm coming to the event in person, I'm booking my hotel tonight." Originally Scott was going to video conference call in- he has a lot going on at his homestead and needs to prepare- but God is calling him out for a roughly three week tour that will end in Idaho at Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour. Listen to our incredible conversation with him here.





Don't forget we want to see YOU in Plymouth! Click on the link here and use promo code "Plymouth" to save $10 on the ALL INCLUSIVE ticket!!! https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-covenant-restoring-the-ancient-paths/





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