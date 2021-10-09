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Dr. Savage Debunks The CO2 Lie - Pretty Hard To Hide A Very Low CO2 Level Of About 418PPM
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44 views • October 09, 2021
CO2 Levels Were Much Closer To 10,000PPM, Predating The Internal Combustion Engine And The Earth Was Much Greener Back Then. The O2 Levels Were Higher, As Well.
THIS IS ON THE GRAPH THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE.
What He Says About Stephie ColdTurd (Stephen Colbert) At 15:00, Was Spot On. He's The Least Humorous Late Night Host In SEE.B.S. (C.B.S.) History.
THIS IS ON THE GRAPH THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO SEE.
What He Says About Stephie ColdTurd (Stephen Colbert) At 15:00, Was Spot On. He's The Least Humorous Late Night Host In SEE.B.S. (C.B.S.) History.
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