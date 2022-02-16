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Michael Rectenwald: Woke Capitalism Will Destroy Businesses Not Compliant With Great Reset
Geopolitics & Empire
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20 views • February 16, 2022
Michael Rectenwald returns to discuss the ESG Index or "woke capitalism" as a selection mechanism or demarcation device to delineate which businesses are onboard with The Great Reset and punish those who are not compliant. It is effectively a Social Credit System for companies, feeding investments toward the compliant while starving dissident firms, competition, and industries. This sets up the possibility for doing to companies what is being done to individuals in Canada right now, de-banking them and freezing their assets, and is totalitarian in nature. This global government combines the worst of both systems (capitalism and communism). We discuss the WEF Young Global Leaders program, the threat posed by the people who don't see COVID1984 for what it is, resistance, and parallel structures.

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Show Notes
Woke Capitalism Is a Monopoly Game https://mises.org/wire/woke-capitalism-monopoly-game

Websites
Michael Rectenwald https://www.michaelrectenwald.com
Books https://www.michaelrectenwald.com/books
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/TheAntiPCProf

About Michael Rectenwald
Dr. Michael Rectenwald is the author of eleven books, including Thought Criminal (2020); Beyond Woke (May 2020); Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom (2019); Springtime for Snowflakes: “Social Justice” and Its Postmodern Parentage (an academic’s memoir, 2018); Nineteenth-Century British Secularism: Science, Religion and Literature (2016); Academic Writing, Real World Topics (2015, Concise Edition 2016); Global Secularisms in a Post-Secular Age (2015); Breach (Collected Poems, 2013); The Thief and Other Stories (2013); and The Eros of the Baby-Boom Eras (1991).

Michael was a Professor of Liberal Studies and Global Liberal Studies at NYU from 2008 to 2019. He also taught at Duke University, North Carolina Central University, Carnegie Mellon University, and Case Western Reserve University. He holds a Ph.D. in Literary and Cultural Studies from Carnegie Mellon University, a Master's in English Literature from Case Western Reserve University, and a B.A. in English Literature from the University of Pittsburgh.

Professor Rectenwald is a pundit and champion of free speech and opposes all forms of authoritarianism and totalitarianism, including socialism-communism, “social justice,” fascism, political correctness, and “woke” ideology. The notorious @antipcnyuprof (now @TheAntiPCProf), he has appeared on numerous major network political talk shows (Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox & Friends, Fox & Friends First, Varney & Company, The Glenn Beck Show), on syndicated radio shows (Coast to Coast AM, Glenn Beck and many others), on The Epoch Times’ American Thought Leaders, among numerous podcasts and online shows.

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
communismcapitalismsocial creditdavoswefesggreat reset
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