Bringing Back Live Cannabis Events With Golf Tournaments

Brian Yauger of Lemonhaze is known for providing first-class events for members of the cannabis industry for low or no cost. Each event focuses on a different segment in the industry with budtender parties, buyer meetings, and mixers, or events for executives and managers in order to bring people together to network and grow the industry.When the global pandemic forced them into an exclusively virtual event model, they began looking at what would be their first live events that they would be able to bring back as COVID begins to wind down. As vaccines began to be approved, they knew that golf tournaments would be the perfect events to come back with. Lemonhaze's executive golf tournaments offer a great day of fun and networking to all owners, executives, and managers of licensed dispensaries and brands in both adult-use and medical states.Here is how they guarantee you the perfect audience at our executive golf tournaments:*Foursomes will be composed of cannabis industry executives from the local area and nationwide. Lemonhaze has searched high and low to bring together the biggest list of who's-who in the cannabis industry.*After the tournament rub-elbows and have drinks with all of the players, sponsors, and other cannabis executives who were unable to make it on the green.*No matter the segment of the industry you focus on, we'll have decision-makers and valuable contacts there for you to meet.See you on the green!Guest:Brian Yauger, CEO at Lemonhaze.comHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.