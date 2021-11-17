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Δρ Rafael YUSTE - «Hydra Vulgaris - Μπορούμε να τροποποιήσουμε τη συμπεριφορά της» - Μετανθρωπισμός
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281 views • November 17, 2021
[2017] - Δρ Rafael YUSTE: «Μπορούμε να διαβάσουμε ολόκληρη τη νευρική δραστηριότητα μιας ΥΔΡΑΣ [Hydra Vulgaris] και να τροποποιήσουμε τη συμπεριφορά της. Στο μέλλον, ίσως και στον άνθρωπο»
Πηγή 1
https://www.economist.com/leaders/2018/01/04/using-thought-to-control-machines
Πηγή 2
https://www.economist.com/leaders/2018/01/04/using-thought-to-control-machines
Πηγή 3
https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(17)30220-8?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS0960982208%D330thow
Πηγή 4
http://uwin.washington.edu/2018/12/03/uwin-visiting-scientist-rafael-yuste-2018-eliasson-global-leadership-prize/
ΠΗΓΕΣ: The Thing – Hydra Vulgaris
Hydra vulgaris
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hydra_vulgaris
The "Immortal" Hydra
https://biology.ucdavis.edu/research/model-organisms/hydra
The Undying Hydra: A Freshwater Mini-Monster That Defies Aging | Deep Look
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITVfXHrfudw&;t=4s
Hydra: Stretchy, Speedy, & Probably Immortal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnD_YitEk5M
Generation of Transgenic Hydra by Embryo Microinjection
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4828061/
Ancora un Organismo parassita soprannominato “The Thing” trovato nei vaccini COVID | Dr. Franc Zalewski: “Ecco perché c’è il grafene”
https://www.databaseitalia.it/ancora-un-organismo-parassita-soprannominato-the-thing-trovato-nei-vaccini-covid-dr-franc-zalewski-ecco-perche-ce-il-grafene/
Hydra Vulgaris: quando il mito diventa realtà
https://www.databaseitalia.it/hydra-vulgaris-quando-il-mito-diventa-realta/
Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines "Vaccine" Vials, HORRIFIC Findings Revealed
https://rumble.com/vn482j-dr.-carrie-madej-first-u.s.-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-re.html
Observations of Possible Microbiota in COVID mRNA Vaccines by Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid
https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/microbiota.html
THE THING ! ANOTHER 'LIFE FORM' IN THE 666 COVID VAX VIALS (DR. MARC ZALEWKSI)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VuTfxzOQuP02/
Transgenic Hydras & Parasites A Biological Weapons System For Rapid Human Cloning
https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/11/01/transgenic-hydras-parasites-a-biological-weapons-system-for-rapid-human-cloning/
STEW PETERS WITH DR. ARIYANA LOVE – Vaxx Hydra Rapid Human Cloning
https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/11/03/stew-peters-with-dr-ariyana-love-vaxx-hydra-rapid-human-cloning/
Πηγή 1
https://www.economist.com/leaders/2018/01/04/using-thought-to-control-machines
Πηγή 2
https://www.economist.com/leaders/2018/01/04/using-thought-to-control-machines
Πηγή 3
https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(17)30220-8?_returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Flinkinghub.elsevier.com%2Fretrieve%2Fpii%2FS0960982208%D330thow
Πηγή 4
http://uwin.washington.edu/2018/12/03/uwin-visiting-scientist-rafael-yuste-2018-eliasson-global-leadership-prize/
ΠΗΓΕΣ: The Thing – Hydra Vulgaris
Hydra vulgaris
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hydra_vulgaris
The "Immortal" Hydra
https://biology.ucdavis.edu/research/model-organisms/hydra
The Undying Hydra: A Freshwater Mini-Monster That Defies Aging | Deep Look
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITVfXHrfudw&;t=4s
Hydra: Stretchy, Speedy, & Probably Immortal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jnD_YitEk5M
Generation of Transgenic Hydra by Embryo Microinjection
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4828061/
Ancora un Organismo parassita soprannominato “The Thing” trovato nei vaccini COVID | Dr. Franc Zalewski: “Ecco perché c’è il grafene”
https://www.databaseitalia.it/ancora-un-organismo-parassita-soprannominato-the-thing-trovato-nei-vaccini-covid-dr-franc-zalewski-ecco-perche-ce-il-grafene/
Hydra Vulgaris: quando il mito diventa realtà
https://www.databaseitalia.it/hydra-vulgaris-quando-il-mito-diventa-realta/
Dr. Carrie Madej: First U.S. Lab Examines "Vaccine" Vials, HORRIFIC Findings Revealed
https://rumble.com/vn482j-dr.-carrie-madej-first-u.s.-lab-examines-vaccine-vials-horrific-findings-re.html
Observations of Possible Microbiota in COVID mRNA Vaccines by Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid
https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/microbiota.html
THE THING ! ANOTHER 'LIFE FORM' IN THE 666 COVID VAX VIALS (DR. MARC ZALEWKSI)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VuTfxzOQuP02/
Transgenic Hydras & Parasites A Biological Weapons System For Rapid Human Cloning
https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/11/01/transgenic-hydras-parasites-a-biological-weapons-system-for-rapid-human-cloning/
STEW PETERS WITH DR. ARIYANA LOVE – Vaxx Hydra Rapid Human Cloning
https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/11/03/stew-peters-with-dr-ariyana-love-vaxx-hydra-rapid-human-cloning/
Keywords
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