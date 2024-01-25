Create New Account
US Hospitals Caught Injecting Experimental Ebola Vaccine That Sheds!
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago

Colorado is conducting an experimental Ebola vaccine program which has been found to shed 31% of the time. Dr. Richard Bartlett.

➡️ Full Interview (https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=65ab0291a2bca6fd626e1298)

Source @RealWorldNewsChannel

usaebolavaxxdr richard bartlett

