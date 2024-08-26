KRAMATORSK Hotel Along With POLISH and FRENCH Soldiers Sailed In The AIR After Being HIT By ISKANDER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few minutes ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation made another official statement regarding the situation in the Kursk region. So, according to the Russian military department, the situation in the Kursk region is under the full control of the Russian Armed Forces. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have made several attempts to break deep into Russian territory. However, having suffered heavy losses in manpower and equipment, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to retreat......................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/