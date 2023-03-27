Quo Vadis





Mar 26, 2023





In this video we share the Medjugorje Message for March 25 and the Meaning of It's Shortness.





Here again is the March 25, 2023 Message from Our Lady of Medjugorje:





“Dear children! May this time be a time of prayer for you.”





Many people were commenting that this message was unusual! It was so very short!





Not even the accustomed words, “Thank you for having responded to my call!”





This message was only twelve words!





It is worth asking if Our Lady is disappointed in us!





The visionary Marija was asked' what did Our Lady look like when She came to you?





Visionary Marija replied very simply: “Our Lady was dressed in a beautiful golden gown because it was a feast day (The Annunciation), and she looked beautiful and very normal, as she always does.





She was not angry or sad but just normal.





Maria was asked again: Why was there such a short message?





Marija replied that the message was all that Our Lady had to say.

And no more.





It was all that was necessary!





Not to worry, just do it!





“Dear children!





So let’s not speculate over this message!





Let’s respond to this message with all our hearts.





Prayer is what is needed now.





Constant, trusting, loving, humble, childlike prayer is what is needed.





Our Lady has asked this of us.





We can respond by giving this time to prayer for her sake!





Marija Pavlović is one of the six seers of Mejuhgoria.





She was born in a hamlet of Citluk on April 1, 1965.





She has been married to Paolo Lunetti since 1993, she has 4 children and lives between Italy and Medjugorje.





Marija, as well as Vicka and Ivan, still has a daily apparition.





To date, she has received nine of the ten secrets that concern Medjugorje and the whole world.





