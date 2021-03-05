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Is Purgatory Real
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51 views • March 05, 2021
“Why doth this man thus speak blasphemies? who can forgive sins but God only?” Mark 2:7
My little children, these things write I unto you, that ye sin not. And if any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous 1 John 2:1
“I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me,” John 14:6
The doctrine of purgatory was first established by Gregory the Great 593 A.D.
The doctrine of Purgatory was proclaimed as a dogma of faith by Council of Florence. The blood of Yesu/Jesus Christ cleanses us from all sins (I John 1:7-9; 2:1, 2; 5:24; Romans 8:1). 1439 A.D.
Satanic 'black mass' gets green light from U.S. city
http://www.wnd.com/2014/08/satanic-black-mass-gets-green-light-from-u-s-city/
My little children, these things write I unto you, that ye sin not. And if any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous 1 John 2:1
“I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me,” John 14:6
The doctrine of purgatory was first established by Gregory the Great 593 A.D.
The doctrine of Purgatory was proclaimed as a dogma of faith by Council of Florence. The blood of Yesu/Jesus Christ cleanses us from all sins (I John 1:7-9; 2:1, 2; 5:24; Romans 8:1). 1439 A.D.
Satanic 'black mass' gets green light from U.S. city
http://www.wnd.com/2014/08/satanic-black-mass-gets-green-light-from-u-s-city/
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