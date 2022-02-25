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How We Make Our Homemade Cashew Milk
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313 views • February 25, 2022
Our nut milk recipe is so easy. I definitely recommend it if you have a high-powered blender like our Vitamix.
It's just 1 cup of raw, organic cashews, 2 cups of water, and a few minutes in the blender, and we're ready to use.
Be sure to check out my cashew milk post for more information here: https://elainewatkins.com/quick-easy-homemade-cashew-milk/
As a health coach, my goal is to share helpful recipes, strategies, and information that can support your healthy food and lifestyle choices + offer individual and group coaching opportunities.
Be sure to subscribe, so you don't miss out on future information and resources that can support your health.
Check out my favorite gear at https://dewdesigns.redbubble.com
Check out my favorite essential oils and accessories source at https://hopewelloils.com/?PARTNER=40
My 2 primary sources for cashews are:
* Azure Standard at https://www.azurestandard.com/shop/category?a_aid=jA9sKW0B0j
* Food To Live at https://foodtolive.com/
Thanks for watching! Have a healthy day and God Bless!
Elaine
It's just 1 cup of raw, organic cashews, 2 cups of water, and a few minutes in the blender, and we're ready to use.
Be sure to check out my cashew milk post for more information here: https://elainewatkins.com/quick-easy-homemade-cashew-milk/
As a health coach, my goal is to share helpful recipes, strategies, and information that can support your healthy food and lifestyle choices + offer individual and group coaching opportunities.
Be sure to subscribe, so you don't miss out on future information and resources that can support your health.
Check out my favorite gear at https://dewdesigns.redbubble.com
Check out my favorite essential oils and accessories source at https://hopewelloils.com/?PARTNER=40
My 2 primary sources for cashews are:
* Azure Standard at https://www.azurestandard.com/shop/category?a_aid=jA9sKW0B0j
* Food To Live at https://foodtolive.com/
Thanks for watching! Have a healthy day and God Bless!
Elaine
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