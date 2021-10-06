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"MY BODY - MY CHOICE" So what about AI and the Internet of Bodies? Wilson Quarterly Spotlight
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112 views • October 06, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZJa-yh-qhQ&;t=311s
In this edition of Wilson Center NOW we explore the just-released spring issue of The Wilson Quarterly, “Living with Artificial Intelligence,” with the help of editor Richard Solash and contributor Eleonore Pauwels. They discuss how AI has the potential to reshape every aspect of life including from interpersonal to international relations, and also art, health, and work.
To read the latest issue and for a free subscription to the Wilson Quarterly visit: https://wilsonquarterly.com
Guests
Eleonore Pauwels is the Director of the Anticipatory Intelligence (AI ) Lab with the Science and Technology Innovation Program at the Wilson Center. She is a writer and international science policy expert, who specializes in the governance and democratization of converging technologies. Leading the AI Lab, Pauwels analyzes and compares how transformative technologies, such as artificial intelligence and genome-editing, raise new opportunities and challenges for health, security, economics and governance in different geo-political contexts. She analyzes the promises and perils that will likely arise with the development of AI civil and military technologies, the Internet of Living Things and future networks of intelligent and connected bio-labs.
Richard Solash is the editor of The Wilson Quarterly and writer/editor in the external relations department at the Wilson Center. He was previously director of communications at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and a correspondent for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
Moderator
John Milewski is the executive producer and managing editor of Wilson Center NOW and also serves as director of Wilson Center ON DEMAND digital programming.
In this edition of Wilson Center NOW we explore the just-released spring issue of The Wilson Quarterly, “Living with Artificial Intelligence,” with the help of editor Richard Solash and contributor Eleonore Pauwels. They discuss how AI has the potential to reshape every aspect of life including from interpersonal to international relations, and also art, health, and work.
To read the latest issue and for a free subscription to the Wilson Quarterly visit: https://wilsonquarterly.com
Guests
Eleonore Pauwels is the Director of the Anticipatory Intelligence (AI ) Lab with the Science and Technology Innovation Program at the Wilson Center. She is a writer and international science policy expert, who specializes in the governance and democratization of converging technologies. Leading the AI Lab, Pauwels analyzes and compares how transformative technologies, such as artificial intelligence and genome-editing, raise new opportunities and challenges for health, security, economics and governance in different geo-political contexts. She analyzes the promises and perils that will likely arise with the development of AI civil and military technologies, the Internet of Living Things and future networks of intelligent and connected bio-labs.
Richard Solash is the editor of The Wilson Quarterly and writer/editor in the external relations department at the Wilson Center. He was previously director of communications at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and a correspondent for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
Moderator
John Milewski is the executive producer and managing editor of Wilson Center NOW and also serves as director of Wilson Center ON DEMAND digital programming.
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