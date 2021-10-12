Will Biden STEAL CHRISTMAS: Toy Supply CRISIS? (2021-)

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Psa 118:1 O give thanks unto the LORD; for he is good: because his mercy endureth for ever.

Psa 118:2 Let Israel now say, that his mercy endureth for ever.

Psa 118:3 Let the house of Aaron now say, that his mercy endureth for ever.

Psa 118:4 Let them now that fear the LORD say, that his mercy endureth for ever.

Psa 118:5 I called upon the LORD in distress: the LORD answered me, and set me in a large place.

Psa 118:6 The LORD is on my side; I will not fear: what can man do unto me?

Psa 118:7 The LORD taketh my part with them that help me: therefore shall I see my desire upon them that hate me.

Psa 118:8 It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in man.

Psa 118:9 It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in princes.

Psa 118:10 All nations compassed me about: but in the name of the LORD will I destroy them.

Psa 118:11 They compassed me about; yea, they compassed me about: but in the name of the LORD I will destroy them.

Psa 118:12 They compassed me about like bees; they are quenched as the fire of thorns: for in the name of the LORD I will destroy them.

Psa 118:13 Thou hast thrust sore at me that I might fall: but the LORD helped me.

Psa 118:14 The LORD is my strength and song, and is become my salvation.

Psa 118:15 The voice of rejoicing and salvation is in the tabernacles of the righteous: the right hand of the LORD doeth valiantly.

Psa 118:16 The right hand of the LORD is exalted: the right hand of the LORD doeth valiantly.

Psa 118:17 I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the LORD.