War Powers and George Washington
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday

Supporters of unilateral executive war powers want you to believe that kind of power is ok - because George Washington engaged in war without getting authorization from congress. They’re either ignorant, or lying - or both.


Path to Liberty: February 2, 2024

freedomlibertyconstitutionwarhistorylibertariangeorge washington10th amendmentwar powersdeclare warindian warshenry knox

