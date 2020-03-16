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I am calling for the investigation of Norm Pattis
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52 views • March 16, 2020
360win.weebly.com/home/norm-pattis-biggest-scumbag-in-the-legal-profession
Considered a "scum bag" lawyer in Conn.
Filth attracts more filth.
The lowest of the low, thats what infowares has become.
A fool who has entered the bermuda triangle of the altmedia, that is infowhores.
Considered a "scum bag" lawyer in Conn.
Filth attracts more filth.
The lowest of the low, thats what infowares has become.
A fool who has entered the bermuda triangle of the altmedia, that is infowhores.
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