Jeffrey J Clayton: Illinois Banning Cash Bail is Catastrophic to Victims

Jeffrey E Clayton, Executive Director of the American Bail Coalition, joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to share his views on the Supreme Court of Illinois banning cash bail and the state’s new policy regarding who goes to prison and who is released.





