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Pitfalls of Teaching Ham Radio As Alternative Communicationa
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41 views • September 29, 2019
When one offers something of great value for FREE, the Value isnt understood by the student because... psychologically... free means "cheap" and without any value because... FREE doesn't require any work.
It is the same with trying to teach amateur radio skills in this current digital-frenzied society.
But, some of us continue regardless.
It is the same with trying to teach amateur radio skills in this current digital-frenzied society.
But, some of us continue regardless.
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