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Impeachment Defense Addresses Secret Fisa Memo Exposed By Infowars
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118 views • January 27, 2020
The President's Lawyer, Jay Sekulow, addressed the secret fisa court memo that Alex Jones and NSA whistleblower William Binney exposed 2 years ago.
"By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=pqwaf&utm_campaign=foodsupply&utm_source=undervideodescription&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=foodsupply
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
"By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=pqwaf&utm_campaign=foodsupply&utm_source=undervideodescription&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=foodsupply
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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