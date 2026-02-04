The Little Ninja's Big Journey (Companion Video to Book)

Disclaimer Notice: This companion video and book is an introductory guide to the spirit and basic movements of martial arts. It is not a substitute for professional, in-person instruction from a qualified teacher in a safe environment. Martial arts must always be practiced with care, respect, and adult supervision. Always warm up before trying any movement. Ensure you have a clear, safe space free of obstacles. The author and publisher disclaim any liability for injuries that may result from the practice or misuse of the information contained in this book. Remember: a true ninja uses their skills to help, never to harm

The narrated video slides are in order and correlate to the chapters and subchapters of the book.

Narrated video of the visual assets (2nd edition) for the book: "The Little Ninja’s Big Journey" published on https://books.brightlearn.ai/The-Little-Ninjas-Big-Journey-Courage-Confidence-and-4c7bee98c-en/index.html

CHAPTER 1: DISCOVERING THE NINJA WITHIN

SLIDE 1.1: What Is a Ninja? More Than Just Cool Moves and Shadows

Welcome, young warriors, to the beginning of your ninja journey. When you think of a ninja, what comes to mind? Perhaps you imagine someone dressed in black, moving through shadows, performing incredible kicks and flips. And yes, that's part of being a ninja. But there's so much more.

A true ninja isn't just about cool moves and mysterious shadows. A true ninja is someone who helps a friend when they're down, who reads with focus and dedication, and who stands tall with confidence. True ninja power comes from within. It's about who you are, not just what you can do.

SLIDE 1.2: Who Can Be a Ninja? Everyone Has a Warrior's Heart Inside

Now, you might be wondering: can I be a ninja? The answer is yes! Everyone has a warrior's heart inside them. It doesn't matter who you are, where you come from, or what you look like. Every single person has the potential to be a ninja.

Look around you. Your classmates, your friends, your siblings. Each one of them has that same glowing heart of a warrior inside. Some are tall, some are short. Some are fast, some are strong in different ways. But every single person can walk the path of the ninja. The question isn't whether you can be a ninja. The question is: are you ready to begin your journey?

SLIDE 1.3: Why Do We Train? Building Confidence, Health, and Friendship

So why do ninjas train? We train for three important reasons. First, we train to build confidence. When you stand on that tree stump with your arms raised high, feeling proud of what you've accomplished, that's confidence. It's believing in yourself and knowing you can face challenges.

Second, we train for health. When your body is strong and full of energy, you can leap over puddles, run fast, and feel amazing. Training keeps your body healthy, your mind sharp, and your spirit bright.

And third, we train for friendship. When you practice with a partner, blocking and striking together, smiling and giving each other thumbs up, you're building bonds that last a lifetime. The dojo isn't just a place to learn techniques. It's a place to make friends who support you on your journey.

SLIDE 1.4: The Power of Focus: How Listening Turns You Into a Ninja

One of the most important ninja skills isn't a kick or a punch. It's the power of focus. When your instructor speaks, and you listen with your full attention, something magical happens. Those sound waves carry knowledge directly to your mind.

But focus isn't always easy. There are distractions everywhere. A buzzing bee, thoughts about your favorite toy, or what you'll do after class. These distractions are like little clouds in your mind. But here's the secret: you have focus energy. When you truly listen, that energy zaps those distractions away. Your ears become powerful tools that turn you into a true ninja. Remember: listening is a superpower.

SLIDE 1.5: Respect Starts Here: Bowing to Yourself and Others

In the ninja way, we show respect through bowing. When you bow to your instructor, you're showing gratitude and honor. You're saying, "Thank you for teaching me." And there's a beautiful connection that forms, a glow of mutual respect between teacher and student.

But respect doesn't stop there. After you bow to your instructor, there's someone else you need to bow to: yourself. Stand in front of a mirror, place your hand on your heart, and give yourself a small, respectful bow. You're acknowledging your own worth, your own effort, and your own journey. Respect for others and respect for yourself. Both are essential on the ninja path.

SLIDE 1.6: Kindness Is Strength: How Helping Others Makes You Stronger

Here's something that might surprise you: kindness is one of the greatest strengths a ninja can have. When you help someone tie their belt, when you show patience with someone who's learning, something amazing happens. Around your arms, an invisible armor of kindness begins to form.

This armor is stronger than any metal. It protects you, not from punches or kicks, but from becoming someone who only thinks of themselves. When you help others, you become stronger. Not just in your muscles, but in your heart. And that's the kind of strength that lasts forever.

SLIDE 1.7: The Ninja's Mindset: Turning 'I Can't' Into 'I'll Try'

Every ninja faces a moment when they look at a challenge and think, "I can't do this." Maybe it's a tall climbing wall, a difficult technique, or something that seems impossible. And in that moment, a dark cloud appears above you, full of doubt and fear. "I can't."

But here's where the ninja mindset comes in. Take a deep breath. Feel the air fill your lungs. And watch as that dark cloud transforms. The doubt shatters, and in its place, a bright, shining thought appears: "I'll try!" And with those words, you begin to climb. One handhold at a time. One step at a time. The ninja mindset isn't about being perfect. It's about being willing to try.

SLIDE 1.8: Breathing Like a Warrior: Calm Your Mind and Steady Your Body

When you feel worried, scared, or overwhelmed, you have a powerful tool right inside you: your breath. Sit down in a comfortable position. Close your eyes. Now, take a deep breath in through your nose. As you breathe in, imagine all the restless, chaotic energy around you being pulled inside.

Now, breathe out slowly through your mouth. As you exhale, all that chaos transforms into smooth, calm waves. Your body becomes centered. Your mind becomes clear. This is warrior breathing. It's a technique ninjas have used for centuries to stay calm in any situation. Remember: your breath is always with you, ready to bring you peace.

SLIDE 1.9: Setting Goals: Small Steps Lead to Big Achievements

Imagine you want to earn your yellow belt. That's a big goal! But how do you get there? You don't leap to the other side of the river in one jump. Instead, you take small steps, one stone at a time.

First stone: learn your stance. Second stone: practice daily. Third stone: try a block. Fourth stone: learn a kata. Each stone is a little bigger than the last, and each one brings you closer to your goal. Until finally, you step onto that last stone, the biggest one of all, and there you are: wearing your yellow belt with pride. Big achievements are just a collection of small steps. And you can take that first step today.

CHAPTER 2: MASTERING THE NINJA BODY

SLIDE 2.1: Where Do Ninjas Train? Creating Your Safe Space at Home

You don't need a fancy dojo to train like a ninja. You can create your own ninja training zone right at home! Find a clean corner of your living room or bedroom. Roll out a yoga mat for a safe surface. Move that coffee table out of the way. Stack your toys neatly against the wall. Put a water bottle nearby to stay hydrated.

This is your space. Your ninja training zone. When you prepare your space with care, you're showing responsibility and respect for your practice. And remember: safety first. Always make sure there's plenty of room to move, and nothing you might bump into or trip over.

SLIDE 2.2: The Ready Stance: How to Stand Strong and Balanced

Let's learn the foundation of all ninja techniques: the ready stance. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend your knees slightly. Don't lock them! Keep them soft and ready to move. Bring your hands up to chest level, open and ready.

Now, imagine a line running straight down the center of your body. That's your center of gravity. When you're in a proper ready stance, you're balanced and stable. So stable that even if a playful monkey tried to push you over, you wouldn't budge! This stance is your foundation. Master it, and everything else becomes easier.

SLIDE 2.3: The Art of Falling: Learning Ukemi to Stay Safe and Smart

What happens if you trip? Most people fall hard and get hurt. But ninjas? Ninjas know the art of ukemi, the art of falling safely. Imagine you're running and you trip over a tree root. Instead of falling flat, you tuck your chin to protect your head, and you roll over your shoulder.

The roll distributes the impact across your body, keeping you safe. And then, you pop right back up to your feet, maybe with a few leaves in your hair, but completely unharmed! Give yourself a thumbs up. You just turned a dangerous fall into a safe recovery. That's the ninja way.

SLIDE 2.4: Finding Your Brave Voice: The Power of the Ki-Hap

Deep in your belly, you have a powerful weapon: your voice. When you execute a technique, you don't do it silently. You shout with all your energy: "KI-HAP!" This isn't just noise. It's focused power.

Watch as the sound waves from your ki-hap shoot forward like a physical force. They push away that cloud of doubt, those thoughts that say "I can't" or "I'm scared" or "This is too hard." Your voice has power. It focuses your energy, strengthens your technique, and tells the world: I am here, I am strong, and I am ready!

SLIDE 2.5: Basic Strikes and Blocks: Protecting Yourself with Simple Moves

Now let's learn two fundamental techniques. First, the strike: make a proper fist with your thumb on the outside. Extend your arm in a straight line toward a soft target. Notice the path is direct and controlled. This isn't about hitting hard. It's about precision and control.

Next, the block: when something comes toward you, use your forearm to deflect it. Don't try to stop it completely. Instead, sweep it away to the side. See how the foam ball is redirected? That's the key. In martial arts, we don't meet force with force. We redirect it. Control and direction, not impact. That's what makes these techniques effective and safe.

SLIDE 2.6: Moving Like a Ninja: Stealth, Agility, and Control

Being a ninja isn't just about fighting. It's about how you move through the world. Let's practice three ninja qualities right now. First, stealth: tiptoe silently between the pillows. Shhh! Don't make a sound. Feel how you control every movement.

Second, agility: balance carefully on this line of tape. One foot in front of the other. Arms out for balance. This takes coordination and body awareness.

Third, control: leap from this spot and land precisely on that target. Bend your knees to absorb the impact. Land softly, like a cat. Stealth, agility, and control. These are the ways a ninja moves.

SLIDE 2.7: Warming Up and Cooling Down: Keeping Your Body Healthy

Before you train, you must warm up your body. Start with jumping jacks! Feel your body heating up, glowing with warm colors like yellow and orange. Your heart beats faster. Your muscles wake up. Blood flows to every part of your body. You're preparing for action!

After training, you must cool down. Reach down toward your toes in a gentle stretch. Feel your body shifting to cool colors like blue and purple. Your heart rate slows. Your muscles relax. Your body recovers. Warming up prepares you. Cooling down heals you. Both are essential for a healthy ninja body.

SLIDE 2.8: Nutrition for Little Ninjas: Foods That Fuel Your Energy

A ninja's power doesn't just come from training. It comes from eating the right foods! Look at your ninja plate. First, you need energy vitamins: colorful fruits and vegetables like broccoli, carrots, apples, and oranges. They give you energy and keep you healthy.

Second, you need muscle builders: protein like chicken, beans, eggs, and tofu. These help your muscles grow strong. Third, you need long-lasting fuel: whole grains like brown rice, oatmeal, and whole wheat bread. These keep your energy steady throughout the day.

And don't forget hydration power! Drink plenty of water to keep your body working at its best. Eat like a ninja, and you'll train like a ninja!

SLIDE 2.9: Rest and Recovery: Why Sleep Makes You a Better Warrior

When you sleep, something magical happens. Your body becomes a repair shop! Tiny repair fairies work through the night, fixing that scratch on your knee, healing sore muscles, and making everything better. Above your head, a battery icon fills up: ten percent, twenty percent, all the way to one hundred percent!

And in your dreams, you practice your kata perfectly, performing every move with confidence and skill. Sleep isn't wasting time. Sleep is when you grow stronger, when you heal, and when your brain processes everything you learned. A well-rested ninja is a powerful ninja. So tonight, sleep well, young warrior.

CHAPTER 3: LIVING THE NINJA SPIRIT

SLIDE 3.1: Practice Makes Progress: Turning 'I Think I Can' Into 'I Know I Can'

Look at these five sketches. In the first one, a child tries a roundhouse kick but wobbles and nearly falls. The form is shaky. The balance is off. But they keep trying. In sketch two, it's a little better. Sketch three, even better! By sketch four, the kick is strong and controlled. And in sketch five? Perfect! The kick is sharp, powerful, and confident.

Watch your power grow! This is what practice does. You don't start out perfect. Nobody does. But with each attempt, each day, each week, you get better. Practice doesn't make perfect. Practice makes progress. And progress makes you powerful.

SLIDE 3.2: What Is a Kata? Telling Stories Through Movement

A kata is more than just a series of moves. It's a story told through your body. Watch as this child performs their kata in the backyard. With each movement, a magical image appears. First, they block upward, and suddenly they're standing before a waterfall, deflecting the powerful water with their arm.

Next, they push forward, and now they're pushing against a massive boulder, showing incredible strength. Then they look to the distance, and they're spotting a majestic bird flying across the sky. Finally, they stand tall in their finishing pose, and they're on a mountain peak, victorious and proud.

Every kata tells a story of challenge, strength, awareness, and triumph. When you perform a kata, you're not just moving. You're telling an ancient story with your body.

SLIDE 3.3: Using Your Skills Wisely: Only for Practice, Protection, and Play

Your ninja skills are powerful. But with power comes responsibility. There are only three times you should use your skills. First, for practice: training safely with your partners in class, using pads and protective equipment, learning together.

Second, for protection: not to attack, but to protect. If you see someone being bullied, stand between them and the bully. Use your strong stance, your confident voice. Say, "Leave them alone! That's not okay!" Your presence and courage can stop harm without violence.

Third, for play: sharing the fun with your younger siblings, gently demonstrating a move, inspiring them to learn. Your skills are for learning, protecting others, and spreading joy. Never for bullying, showing off, or hurting others. Use your power wisely.

SLIDE 3.4: The Ninja's Code: Honesty, Courage, and Self-Discipline

Look at this ancient scroll. On it are three symbols that represent the ninja's code. First, a shining heart: this is honesty. Speak the truth. Be genuine. Act with integrity. Let your heart shine with honesty.

Second, a roaring lion: this is courage. Face your fears. Stand up for what's right. Be brave even when it's hard. Let the lion's courage live in you.

Third, a strong oak tree with deep roots: this is self-discipline. Grow steadily through consistent effort. Develop deep foundations. Be patient with your progress. Like the oak tree, grow strong and tall through daily practice and commitment.

Honesty, courage, and self-discipline. These three virtues form the foundation of the ninja way. Carry them with you always.

SLIDE 3.5: Overcoming Fear: How to Face Challenges with Confidence

You stand at the base of a climbing wall, and fear whispers in your ear. On your left shoulder sits a small fear gremlin, saying, "Too high! You might fall! It's scary!" The gremlin's voice is loud and convincing.

But then, you take a deep breath. And on your right shoulder, a magnificent lion with golden wings appears, glowing with courage. The lion gives you a thumbs up and says, "You can do it! I believe in you! One step at a time!"

The fear gremlin begins to fade as the courage spirit grows brighter. You reach up, grab the first handhold, and begin to climb. Fear is natural. Everyone feels it. But courage isn't the absence of fear. Courage is taking action despite the fear. And you have that courage inside you.

SLIDE 3.6: Helping Others: Using Your Skills to Make the World Better

In your neighborhood, you see three opportunities to help. First, a cat is stuck in a tree. You use your agility to climb up safely and bring the cat down. The owner is so grateful!

Next, you see an elderly neighbor carrying heavy grocery bags. You use your strength to carry them, walking slowly and patiently beside them. They smile with appreciation.

Finally, you sit on the porch with younger children and read them a story. You use your focus and patience to bring the story to life. They listen with wonder and joy.

Agility, strength, and focus. These aren't just skills for the dojo. They're tools for making your community better. True ninja power is measured by how you help others.

SLIDE 3.7: The Journey Never Ends: Growing Stronger Every Day

Look at this beautiful mountain path. You're standing partway up, and when you look back, you can see how far you've come. There's the marker for your first bow, where your journey began. There's the marker for your first fall, where you learned resilience. And there's the marker for your first kata, where you achieved mastery of a form.

But when you look ahead, the path continues upward into mist and mystery. You can see silhouettes of future achievements, hints of what's to come. But the peak? The peak is hidden in the clouds. Because the journey never ends. There's always more to learn, more to achieve, more to become.

And that's not sad. That's exciting! The path continues for those who keep walking. Keep climbing, young ninja. Your journey has only just begun.

SLIDE 3.8: Celebrating Your Progress: Recognizing How Far You've Come

On your wall hangs your ninja journey chart. Look at all those shiny gold stars! "I was brave today" – five stars. "I helped a friend" – four stars. "I learned a new move" – four stars, and you're about to add the fifth!

Each star represents a moment when you tried your best, when you showed kindness, when you grew a little bit stronger. These aren't just stickers. They're proof of your journey. They're evidence of your effort. They're celebrations of your progress.

Stand tall and smile at your collection of stars. You earned every single one. And there are so many more spaces waiting for future achievements. Keep going. Keep growing. Keep earning those stars.

SLIDE 3.9: Who You Are Becoming: A Confident, Caring, and Capable Little Ninja

And now, young warrior, look at who you've become. You stand tall in your training uniform, ready for anything. Behind you, three powerful symbols glow with energy.

The shining sun represents your confidence. You believe in yourself. You face challenges with courage. You shine your light into the world.

The protective shield represents your caring heart. You use your strength to protect others. You show kindness. You help those in need.

The swift lightning bolt represents your capability. You have skills. You can take action. You can make things happen.

You are confident. You are caring. You are capable. You are a true ninja. Not because of the techniques you know, but because of who you are becoming. A person of character, strength, and compassion.

The journey continues, but you're ready. You have everything you need inside you. Go forward with confidence, young ninja. The world is waiting for your light.

CLOSING

This is the way of the ninja. This is your journey. And it's only just beginning. Train hard. Be kind. Never stop growing. The path is yours to walk.

Osu!