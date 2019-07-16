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How Mantra Meditation Empowers Your Life / OJAYA Prep Talk 3 — Part 1
OJAYA Deep Meditation
OJAYA Deep Meditation
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1 view • July 16, 2019
View in full high definition on our site at:

www.ojaya.com

Shared by Sukaishi David
in the Earthborn Rainforest

Learn OJAYA Deep Meditation with easy and sublime Lessons streamed from the Earthborn Rainforest — your new online jungle classroom.

Enroll now at: www.ojaya.com


Here is the list of all OJAYA Prep Talks:

PREP TALK 1:
OJAYA Deep Meditation — You Have Arrived!
8 minutes

PREP TALK 2:
Learn OJAYA Deep Meditation
41 minutes

PREP TALK 3 — Part 1:
How Mantra Meditation Empowers Your Life
29 minutes

PREP TALK 3 — Part 2:
Do You Meditate with a Power Mantra that Promotes Peace and Harmony?
10 minutes

PREP TALK 3 — Part 3:
Caution: Are you aware? Most meditations taught today are geared for ascetic monks. Here's What You Didn't Know.
26 minutes

PREP TALK 4:
The Lost Secrets of Deep Meditation, Reawakened from the Ruins of Time
50 minutes

PREP TALK 5:
The Secret Knowledge of Ojaya — a Sacred Trust Shared Heart to Heart with Those Who Are Sincere
View exclusively at:
www.ojaya.com/prep5


(Note: Whenever you watch Earthborn Rainforest videos on your TV, you may wish to use your TV's "movie" setting for best color.)


Enroll now in OJAYA at:

www.ojaya.com
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