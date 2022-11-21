❗️Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 20, 2022

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on November 20, 2022





▪️Last weekend, Ukrainian units continued shelling the Belgorod region border areas.





Two people were wounded in the village of Nizhny Olshanets.





▪️ In the Bryansk region, the AFU launched an MLRS-strike on the village of Suzemka.





Shells hitting resulted in damaging a school and an electrical substation.





▪️In the Starobilsk direction, fighting continues in the Kupyansk area.





Ukrainian assault groups conducted an unsuccessful attack on the positions of the Russian Armed Forces near Kislivka.





▪️In the Lyman sector, the Russian Armed Forces launched massive strikes on the enemy's deployment sites.





Constant fire action constrains the AFU actions and does not allow to develop the offensive on Kreminna.





▪️The Russian Armed Forces struck Ukrainian military facilities in Zaporizhzhia.





An ammunition depot and aircraft engine production facilities were destroyed.





▪️In the Zaporizhzhya direction, the Ukrainian command is concentrating forces near Orikhiv.





It is possible that in the nearest future there will be an attempt to break through the front line in this area.





▪️The Kiev regime resumed massive strikes on the Zaporizhzhia NPP.





Several hits were recorded in the area of the nuclear waste storage site.