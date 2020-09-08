© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beatles - Scene At 630 - Manchester British TV - 1964 - (Outakes & Video Stereo Remaster) - Bubblerock - HD
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
220 views • September 08, 2020
Here's a great Beatles video I put together -
Pics and lost film footage of the Beatles performing
"I Should Have Known Better" on British TV called "Scene At 6:30"
Wednesday 14 October 1964: "I Should Have Known Better". Missing TV appearance
It had been a long time, nearly a year since The Beatles last appeared on the show, but now they were back for one final booking. Prior to their evening concerts at the ABC Cinema in Manchester, The Beatles took the opportunity to record an appearance for "Scene At 6.30". Their interview and mimed performance of "I Should Have Known Better" was shown on Friday 16 October at 6.30pm. Even though the programme itself is missing in the archives
I remaster the video and pics for you pleasure.
Come and subscribe and check out my other Beatles
and various retro music pop acts from the 50s , 60s and; 70s
at my Bubblerock Youtube channel - danbanrock1
Over 800 videos.
It's Fab !!!
Dan
Pics and lost film footage of the Beatles performing
"I Should Have Known Better" on British TV called "Scene At 6:30"
Wednesday 14 October 1964: "I Should Have Known Better". Missing TV appearance
It had been a long time, nearly a year since The Beatles last appeared on the show, but now they were back for one final booking. Prior to their evening concerts at the ABC Cinema in Manchester, The Beatles took the opportunity to record an appearance for "Scene At 6.30". Their interview and mimed performance of "I Should Have Known Better" was shown on Friday 16 October at 6.30pm. Even though the programme itself is missing in the archives
I remaster the video and pics for you pleasure.
Come and subscribe and check out my other Beatles
and various retro music pop acts from the 50s , 60s and; 70s
at my Bubblerock Youtube channel - danbanrock1
Over 800 videos.
It's Fab !!!
Dan
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.