Beatles - Scene At 630 - Manchester British TV - 1964 - (Outakes & Video Stereo Remaster) - Bubblerock - HD

Here's a great Beatles video I put together -

Pics and lost film footage of the Beatles performing

"I Should Have Known Better" on British TV called "Scene At 6:30"



Wednesday 14 October 1964: "I Should Have Known Better". Missing TV appearance

It had been a long time, nearly a year since The Beatles last appeared on the show, but now they were back for one final booking. Prior to their evening concerts at the ABC Cinema in Manchester, The Beatles took the opportunity to record an appearance for "Scene At 6.30". Their interview and mimed performance of "I Should Have Known Better" was shown on Friday 16 October at 6.30pm. Even though the programme itself is missing in the archives



I remaster the video and pics for you pleasure.



Come and subscribe and check out my other Beatles

and various retro music pop acts from the 50s , 60s and; 70s

at my Bubblerock Youtube channel - danbanrock1

Over 800 videos.



It's Fab !!!

Dan