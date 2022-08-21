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A universal tool for business
shipshard
shipshard
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58 views • August 21, 2022

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjBkkdsJO8g 

Video is a universal tool for business. We invest once in creating a video! And the video will work 24/7 both day and night, introducing the company, product or service, training new employees and paying back investments will remain profitable!


CMCproduction DEMO 2020


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman


All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws


Links in the video description.

Join our communities from CMCproduction and SmartREC


1) TopContent

https://vk.com/topcontent2022

Here are the best for shooting content on a smartphone


2) Contemporary art for contemporaries

Culture and art.

https://ok.ru/shipshard1


3) Online store.Professional reviews

https://ok.ru/group/61548091605081


4) Contemporary art for contemporaries

https://vk.com/shipshardvk


6) In cooperation with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL :))


7) Video blog professional video production

https://coub.com/violettawennman


9) Zen channel Ship Shard

https://zen.yandex.ru/shipshard


10) CMCproduction & SmartREC Video Studio on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrei-pavlov-672407228/


12) Choose a unique nickname

https://mynickname.com/shipshard


14) CMCproduction & SmartREC video content on Tik Tok video hosting

https://www.tiktok.com/@shipshard


19) Social Internet service for the collection of ideas and inspiration Pinterest - Pinterest

https://ru.pinterest.com/omegagirs/


20) Flote Website https://flote.app/user/shipshard

Free Social network


21) Earneo Video Hosting https://earneo.tube/channels/11979 CMCproduction and SmartREC channel


22) Gab https://gab.com/shipshard CMCproduction and SmartREC


25) Odysee Video Hosting https://odysee.com/@shipshard:5 Content synchronized with the YouTube channel from CMCproduction and SmartREC

Invite-invitation https://odysee.com/$/invite/@shipshard:5 reward in the form of cryptocurrency Libry Coin (LBC)


26) Video hosting Cos tv channel CMCproduction and SmartREC https://cos.tv/channel/32629944650212352

Link-invite (small reward) https://cos.tv/account/register?invite_code=AQEDE


27) Social network, crypto platform site Torum https://www.torum.com/u/shipshard CMCproduction and SmartREC content

Invite https://www.torum.com/?referral_code=shipshard reward in cryptocurrency Torum 15 xtm


28) Publish0x Website https://www.publish0x.com/professional-videoproduction our content is CMCproduction and SmartREC

Link-invite with a reward in the Ethereum cryptocurrency (Ether) https://www.publish0x.com?a=YqaQkWL5dn

...Incomplete list of blogs, social networks, mentions, author projects

Keywords
businessmoneydronecreativityaerialpromotionideasmarketingadsadvertisinginvestmentpromotrendsprtrendfilmingvideographerbusiness ideasbrandsdjivideo for businessimage videovideostudiomobilographyaerial photography
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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