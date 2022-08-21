https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjBkkdsJO8g

Video is a universal tool for business. We invest once in creating a video! And the video will work 24/7 both day and night, introducing the company, product or service, training new employees and paying back investments will remain profitable!





CMCproduction DEMO 2020





Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg





Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://shipshard.blogspot.com

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman





All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws





Links in the video description.

Join our communities from CMCproduction and SmartREC





1) TopContent

https://vk.com/topcontent2022

Here are the best for shooting content on a smartphone





2) Contemporary art for contemporaries

Culture and art.

https://ok.ru/shipshard1





3) Online store.Professional reviews

https://ok.ru/group/61548091605081





4) Contemporary art for contemporaries

https://vk.com/shipshardvk





6) In cooperation with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL :))





7) Video blog professional video production

https://coub.com/violettawennman





9) Zen channel Ship Shard

https://zen.yandex.ru/shipshard





10) CMCproduction & SmartREC Video Studio on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrei-pavlov-672407228/





12) Choose a unique nickname

https://mynickname.com/shipshard





14) CMCproduction & SmartREC video content on Tik Tok video hosting



https://www.tiktok.com/@shipshard





19) Social Internet service for the collection of ideas and inspiration Pinterest - Pinterest

https://ru.pinterest.com/omegagirs/





20) Flote Website https://flote.app/user/shipshard

Free Social network





21) Earneo Video Hosting https://earneo.tube/channels/11979 CMCproduction and SmartREC channel





22) Gab https://gab.com/shipshard CMCproduction and SmartREC





25) Odysee Video Hosting https://odysee.com/@shipshard:5 Content synchronized with the YouTube channel from CMCproduction and SmartREC



Invite-invitation https://odysee.com/$/invite/@shipshard:5 reward in the form of cryptocurrency Libry Coin (LBC)





26) Video hosting Cos tv channel CMCproduction and SmartREC https://cos.tv/channel/32629944650212352

Link-invite (small reward) https://cos.tv/account/register?invite_code=AQEDE





27) Social network, crypto platform site Torum https://www.torum.com/u/shipshard CMCproduction and SmartREC content

Invite https://www.torum.com/?referral_code=shipshard reward in cryptocurrency Torum 15 xtm





28) Publish0x Website https://www.publish0x.com/professional-videoproduction our content is CMCproduction and SmartREC

Link-invite with a reward in the Ethereum cryptocurrency (Ether) https://www.publish0x.com?a=YqaQkWL5dn

...Incomplete list of blogs, social networks, mentions, author projects

