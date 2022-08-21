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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjBkkdsJO8g
Video is a universal tool for business. We invest once in creating a video! And the video will work 24/7 both day and night, introducing the company, product or service, training new employees and paying back investments will remain profitable!
CMCproduction DEMO 2020
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Links in the video description.
Join our communities from CMCproduction and SmartREC
1) TopContent
https://vk.com/topcontent2022
Here are the best for shooting content on a smartphone
2) Contemporary art for contemporaries
Culture and art.
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
3) Online store.Professional reviews
https://ok.ru/group/61548091605081
4) Contemporary art for contemporaries
https://vk.com/shipshardvk
6) In cooperation with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL :))
7) Video blog professional video production
https://coub.com/violettawennman
9) Zen channel Ship Shard
https://zen.yandex.ru/shipshard
10) CMCproduction & SmartREC Video Studio on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrei-pavlov-672407228/
12) Choose a unique nickname
https://mynickname.com/shipshard
14) CMCproduction & SmartREC video content on Tik Tok video hosting
https://www.tiktok.com/@shipshard
19) Social Internet service for the collection of ideas and inspiration Pinterest - Pinterest
https://ru.pinterest.com/omegagirs/
20) Flote Website https://flote.app/user/shipshard
Free Social network
21) Earneo Video Hosting https://earneo.tube/channels/11979 CMCproduction and SmartREC channel
22) Gab https://gab.com/shipshard CMCproduction and SmartREC
25) Odysee Video Hosting https://odysee.com/@shipshard:5 Content synchronized with the YouTube channel from CMCproduction and SmartREC
Invite-invitation https://odysee.com/$/invite/@shipshard:5 reward in the form of cryptocurrency Libry Coin (LBC)
26) Video hosting Cos tv channel CMCproduction and SmartREC https://cos.tv/channel/32629944650212352
Link-invite (small reward) https://cos.tv/account/register?invite_code=AQEDE
27) Social network, crypto platform site Torum https://www.torum.com/u/shipshard CMCproduction and SmartREC content
Invite https://www.torum.com/?referral_code=shipshard reward in cryptocurrency Torum 15 xtm
28) Publish0x Website https://www.publish0x.com/professional-videoproduction our content is CMCproduction and SmartREC
Link-invite with a reward in the Ethereum cryptocurrency (Ether) https://www.publish0x.com?a=YqaQkWL5dn
...Incomplete list of blogs, social networks, mentions, author projects