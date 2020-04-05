Bobby Kennedy's Granddaughter Maeve & Grandson Gideon Go Missing While Canoeing

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The search began on Thursday afternoon after a report of a canoe in the bay that did not return to shore and appeared to be overtaken by strong winds. The search was suspended on Saturday night, a Maryland natural resources police news release said." Read More:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/apr/05/search-kennedy-relatives-chesapeake-bay-canoe
The missing canoeists were identified as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and McKean’s eight-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.