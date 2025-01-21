© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Songs from 2000 to 2024. Life experiences and my second marriage.
00-Feel Like a Dream, 03:55- Look in your Eyes, 07:20-San Jose, 10:08 New Year, 13:20-Heart Belongs to Me, 16:14-Give Me Coffee, 19:44-World Turns Insane, 23:38-Sorry, 27:07-Gawd Save the Bales, 31:16-As we grow old Together, 33:52-Moving On.