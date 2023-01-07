Pandemic Babies-'We are seeing babies born with characteristics totally different from normal humans

Jim Crenshaw





January 6, 2023





Another great video from MithChronicler. His thoughts on this:

"I can research and observe and draw conclusions quite adequately all on my own, but it's really nice to hear some insight from "an expert" who has taken notice of the same subject matter. This is Dr. Viviane Brunet discussing PANDEMIC BABIES.





Credit for one segment of footage: Philosopher's Stone

If I sense a lot of interest in this subject I may conduct an actual "research dive" into the current state of this phenomenon. I am very curious to know how this has been developing, so it was great to see this doctor discussing it. As far as what's been going on in Normie World across the web---well, that's incredibly time-consuming and difficult to lock down. Even so, I might still take on that endeavor...."





I hope Mith does. He would make a cool video out of that. Check out the MithChronicler channel here:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/GnFlItTxL0Aj



