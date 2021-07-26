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EMERGENCY SATURDAY BROADCAST! REPUBLICAN LEADERS ANNOUNCE NEW LOCK DOWN PLAN
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160 views • July 26, 2021
CDC officially admits that the PCR test are 100% fraud. The second lockdown will be permanent! Tune in and learn how humanity can peacefully rise up and stop it.
LIES AND MORE LIES! THEY KNOW THE MAJORITY OF THE DEAD THIS FALL WILL BE THE VACCINATED!!!!!
LIES AND MORE LIES! THEY KNOW THE MAJORITY OF THE DEAD THIS FALL WILL BE THE VACCINATED!!!!!
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