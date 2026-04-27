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He Came to Set the Captives Free: Let Your Word Flow Like a Mountain Stream 2 Peter 1:4 KJV [4] whereby are given unto us exceeding great and precious promises: that by these ye might be partakers of the divine nature, having escaped the corruption that is in the world through lust. #faith #word #Jesus #Bible