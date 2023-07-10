⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400, (10 July 2023)

▫️The AFU continued to attempt offensive actions in Donetsk, Krasny Liman and South Donetsk directions.





▫️In Donetsk direction, the active actions of the Yug Group of Forces have successfully repelled enemy attacks close to Nevelskoye, Vodyanoye and Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 275 Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries, 1 tank and 4 motor vehicles.





▫️1 ordnance depot of 24th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been destroyed near Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of active actions by the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, aviation and artillery, manpower and hardware of the 21st, 63th, and 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU have been hit near Yampolovka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy attacks have been repelled close to Chervonaya Dibrova and Karmazinovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.





▫️In South Donetsk direction, enemy attacks have been repelled by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces close to Rovnopol (Donetsk People's Republic), Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).





▫️In addition, the actions of 1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been disrupted close to Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).





▫️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of selfless and coordinated actions of Russian troops, an enemy manpower and hardware concentration area of the 106th Territorial Defence Brigade have been hit near Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region).





▫️The enemy losses were up to 150 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, and 2 D-20 howitzers.





▫️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU manpower and hardware close to Liman Perviy, Pershotravnyovoye and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).





▫️The enemy attacks have been successfully repelled. The activities of an AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group have been suppressed near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





▫️The enemy losses were over 65 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle and 2 motor vehicles.





▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were over 30 Ukrainian servicemen and 8 motor vehicles.





▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 63 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 89 areas.





▫️1 command post of the AFU 47th Mechanised Brigade has been hit near Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





▫️In addition, ammunition depots of Ukrainian Kherson joint group of forces and the 56th Mechanised Brigade of the AFU have been destroyed close to Nikolayev and Kramatorsk.





▫️Air defence facilities have intercepted 5 guided missiles launched by the AFU from S-200 anti-aircraft missile system.





▫️In addition, 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Khleborobnoye (Zaporozhye region), Gorlovka, Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novokrasnyanka and Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic).





📊In total, 453 airplanes, 241 helicopters, 4,956 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 air defence missile systems, 10,615 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,137 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,399 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 11,565 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.