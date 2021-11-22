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Makes You Think | Conspiracy Theory Showdown pt. 3
Redpill Project
Redpill Project
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Makes You Think | Conspiracy Theory Showdown pt. 3

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The Great Awakening: We’re living in a unique time in which ordinary citizens around the world are collaborating to understand and expose the corrupt system that rules us. The system thrives on deception, and the overwhelming task of The Great Awakening is to penetrate its lies and reveal the truth.

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